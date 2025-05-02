Juvenile critically injured after hit by car near Las Vegas school

Police are investigating a crash Friday morning that left a juvenile pedestrian with critical injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash Friday morning that left a juvenile pedestrian with critical injuries.

According to police, the crash, which involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, occurred at about 11:25 a.m. in the 7500 block of Whispering Sands Drive.

The juvenile pedestrian was transported to UMC in critical condition, authorities said, noting that the vehicle remained at the scene.

Arbor View High School is located in the area. However, police did not specify if the juvenile is a student at the school.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.