Juvenile dies after east Las Vegas Valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2022 - 4:28 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2022 - 4:29 pm
Metropolitan Police Depaertment (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A juvenile died Monday afternoon after a crash with a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred just after 3:15 p.m. on the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near East Charleston and South Hollywood boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

