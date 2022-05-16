Juvenile dies after east Las Vegas Valley crash

A juvenile died Monday afternoon after a crash with a vehicle in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Depaertment (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash occurred just after 3:15 p.m. on the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near East Charleston and South Hollywood boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The juvenile was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

