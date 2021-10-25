Juvenile motorist accused of causing fatal crash

A juvenile motorist driving at a high rate of speed is accused of causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said in a press release that the youth, who’s age and name were not released, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord “at a high rate of speed” eastbound on Patrick Lane at 8:11 p.m. when they drove into oncoming traffic to pass a car that was stopped as its driver waited to make a left turn onto Tenaya Way.

The Honda then struck a 59-year-old Las Vegas man operating a 1995 Harley Davidson. The motorcyclist was making a left turn from Tenaya onto Patrick at the time of the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist was rushed to University Medical Center where he died. The juvenile motorist, police said, showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested, police said. He was booked at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of driving while impaired.

