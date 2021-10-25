61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

Juvenile motorist accused of causing fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2021 - 7:19 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A juvenile motorist driving at a high rate of speed is accused of causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police said in a press release that the youth, who’s age and name were not released, was driving a 2008 Honda Accord “at a high rate of speed” eastbound on Patrick Lane at 8:11 p.m. when they drove into oncoming traffic to pass a car that was stopped as its driver waited to make a left turn onto Tenaya Way.

The Honda then struck a 59-year-old Las Vegas man operating a 1995 Harley Davidson. The motorcyclist was making a left turn from Tenaya onto Patrick at the time of the crash.

Police said the motorcyclist was rushed to University Medical Center where he died. The juvenile motorist, police said, showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested, police said. He was booked at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Check out Saturday night at EDC — PHOTOS
Check out Saturday night at EDC — PHOTOS
2
Gusty Las Vegas winds could reach 50 mph Monday with rain likely
Gusty Las Vegas winds could reach 50 mph Monday with rain likely
3
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
Heather Locklear on making peace with her imperfections
4
Woman hits $834K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
Woman hits $834K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
5
QAnon-linked convention kicks off in Las Vegas with misinformation
QAnon-linked convention kicks off in Las Vegas with misinformation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Data offers glimpse of breakthrough risks for Southern Nevada workers
By Mary Hynes / RJ and Dillon Bergin Documenting COVID-19 project

There have been more than 500 vaccine breakthrough infections of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated casino workers in Clark County, a number similar to that of health care workers.