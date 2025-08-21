Juvenile on bike injured after crash with vehicle in northwest Las Vegas Valley

This is the second crash involving a juvenile in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in less than 24 hours.

A juvenile was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after a crash Thursday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash, involving the juvenile on a bicycle and a vehicle, occurred just after 8:10 a.m. near Elkhorn Road and Grand Montecito Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Because of the ongoing investigation, the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is the second crash involving a juvenile in Metro’s jurisdiction in less than 24 hours. On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy was “substantially injured” after exiting a school bus in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Amigo Street and South Abbeyfield Rose Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

