Juvenile pedestrian dies after being struck in western Las Vegas

A juvenile pedestrian died Monday morning after being hit by a car while crossing a street outside of a crosswalk in the far west valley on Sunday night, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A juvenile pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a car while crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the west valley on Sunday night, police said.

Lt. Damon Young said officers were called to the crash in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive around 9:19 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in “very critical condition,” he said.

Young said the Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal accident detectives joined the investigation “because of the serious nature of the accident.”

A preliminary crash report said four pedestrians, including two adults and two juveniles, were in the desert area on the north side of West Charleston west of Sky Vista Drive and attempted to run to the south side of Charleston when an Audi struck one of the juveniles.

The juvenile, believed to be 15, was taken to Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center in critical condition. She later died, said the Clark County coroner’s office.

The driver of the Audi remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.