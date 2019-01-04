Juvenile pedestrian injured when hit by vehicle in Las Vegas

An officer responding to a call about a person was throwing rocks at vehicles near Rancho Circle and Park Way Drive on Friday morning, found the youth, who had been struck near the intersection of Rancho and Alta drives.

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday morning with unknown injuries after being struck by a car in the central valley, police said. (Elaine Emerson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A juvenile pedestrian was hospitalized Friday morning with unknown injuries after being struck by a truck in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

About 11:20 a.m., police were notified that a person was throwing rocks at vehicles near Rancho Circle and Park Way Drive. A responding officer found the juvenile who had been struck near the intersection of Rancho and Alta drives, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

The juvenile, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to University Medical Center, OcampoGomez said.

He had no immediate information about the driver or road closures during the investigation.

