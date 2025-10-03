Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas
A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Las Vegas.
The crash occurred just before 7:40 a.m. near 21st Street and Owens Avenue according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The vehicle did not remain on scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area due to road closures.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.