Juveniles suspected of starting Las Vegas house fire

Las Vegas firefighters put out a trash fire in the bedroom of a vacant house on Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019. A second fire was put out Thursday, Feb. 28, at the same house. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

Three juveniles may have started a house fire in the central valley Thursday morning, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

About 6:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to 208 Wildrose St. near South Valley View Boulevard, in response to reports of a “small warming fire,” the Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters responded to the same house and extinguished a trash fire Tuesday morning, it said.

Crews put the fire out in about 15 minutes, according to the tweet. There were no injuries.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes three juveniles may have started the fire, the tweet said.

No further information was available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

