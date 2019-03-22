Kelly Clarkson headlines event to help Las Vegas at-risk kids

Singer Kelly Clarkson (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Grammy Award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson will headline a fundraiser in Las Vegas on May 24 to benefit several local nonprofits targeting at-risk youth.

The Sands Cares INSPIRE 2019 concert at The Venetian will raise funds for Sands Cares Accelerator Program members, which include the Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Clarkson, a Nashville-based pop singer and songwriter who won the inaugural “American Idol” competition in 2002, will headline INSPIRE fresh after concluding her “Meaning of Life Tour” on Mar. 30.

Sands Cares and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth debuted their fist-ever comprehensive, five-goal Southern Nevada Plan to End Youth Homelessness in November.

The plan includes 20-plus objectives and more than 60 strategies to address youth homelessness.

It’s a critical problem in Southern Nevada: Clark County trailed only Santa Clara County in Northern California in terms of high rates of unsheltered homeless youth in 2018, according to The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2018 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.

The report also identified Nevada as the state with the highest rate of homelessness among youth and one of 10 states where at least half of those experiencing homelessness were unsheltered.

“INSPIRE is a do-good, feel-good opportunity for the community,” Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands, said in a press release.

“The chance to see someone as powerful as Kelly Clarkson in a more personal venue like The Venetian Theatre, combined with knowing your ticket purchase is going directly to helping at-risk youth, should make for a remarkable evening.”

Tickets for the event went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.venetian.com/inspire, The Venetian Box Office or Ticketmaster.

