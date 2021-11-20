Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash

The owner of Lee’s Liquors was killed in a car crash on Friday near West Wendover, three months after his father’s death.

Lee's Discount Liquor owner Kenny Lee stands in one of his store at 1780 S. Rainbow Blvd., on Monday, February 9, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Kenny Lee (Courtesy)

Hae Un Lee, founder of Lee's Discount Liquor, right, and his son, Kenny Lee, stand in an aisle during the grand opening of the store at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenny Lee, heir to the Lee’s Discount Liquor franchise, died Friday morning in a crash in Northern Nevada, the company and authorities said Saturday. He was 53.

“It’s with very heavy hearts that we regrettably inform you that Kenny Lee passed away,” Stephanie Sivertson, the company’s chief financial officer, wrote in a statement. “Please keep the entire Lee family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The crash was reported at 10:25 a.m. near mile marker 24 on U.S. Highway 93 — between Ely and West Wendover — Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

Lee was southbound in a minivan when “for unknown reasons” he veered into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a pickup truck, whose driver had swerved to try avoiding impact, Wellman said, citing a preliminary investigation.

Lee was the only occupant in the minivan, and he was not wearing a seat belt, Wellman said. He died on scene.

Impairment was not suspected, Wellman added. The pickup driver sustained minor injuries.

Lee is survived by his wife and three children.

His death comes less than three months after his father and founder of the liquor empire, Hae Un Lee, died from cancer at the age of 79.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak took to Twitter to say he and first lady Kathy Sisolak were “shocked and saddened to hear” about Kenny Lee’s death.

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the Lee family,” the message said.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford described the crash as “such horrible news.”

Also on Twitter, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she was “shocked by the car accident that took the life of Kenny Lee of Lee’s Liquor after just losing his father three months ago. A beautiful man like his dad; a devoted father, husband & son who created something so special with the family. Our prayers & sympathies to the Lee family.”

Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore said she was “heartbroken,” noting that the Lees will be remembered fondly. “I loved all the commercials they made together.”

Kenny Lee, who was featured prominently in silly billboard advertisements with his father, became the company’s president in 1993.

After his father died, he took the helm of the company, which has 23 stores, making it the largest liquor chain in Las Vegas. Lee’s also has locations in Mesquite, Reno and West Wendover.

About 20 years ago, the Lees founded the Lee’s Helping Hand nonprofit that has donated “millions of dollars” to charities in Nevada dedicated to education, disabilities and adoption and immigration services, according to the company.

The company described Lee as a loving son, husband and father, and noted that he also loved golfing and the Vegas Golden Knights.

