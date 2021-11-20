71°F
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Liquors, killed in car crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2021 - 11:20 am
 
Updated November 20, 2021 - 12:29 pm
Lee's Discount Liquor owner Kenny Lee stands in one of his store at 1780 S. Rainbow Blvd., on Monday, February 9, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Hae Un Lee, founder of Lee's Discount Liquor, right, and his son, Kenny Lee, stand in an aisle during the grand opening of the store at 1450 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kenny Lee, the heir to the Lee’s Discount Liquor franchise, died Friday following a car crash, the company announced Saturday.

“It’s with very heavy hearts that we regrettably inform you that Kenny Lee passed away,” Stephanie Sivertson, the company’s chief financial officer, wrote in a statement. “Please keep the entire Lee family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The crash occurred about 9 p.m. near Elko in Northern Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol could not immediately be reached for comment and additional details were not immediately available.

Lee is survived by his wife and three children.

His death comes less than three months after his father and founder of the liquor empire, Hae Un Lee died from cancer at the age of 79.

Kenny Lee, who featured prominently in silly advertisement billboards with his father, became the company’s president in 1993.

After his father died, he took the helm of the company, which has 23 stores, making it the largest liquor chain in Las Vegas. Lee’s also has locations in Mesquite, Reno and West Wendover.

About 20 years ago, the Lees founded the Lee’s Helping Hand nonprofit that has donated “millions of dollars” to charities in Nevada that focus on education, disabilities and adoption and immigration services, according to the company.

The company described Lee as a loving son, husband and father, and noted that he also loved golfing and the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Review-Journal reporter John Katsilometes contributed to this report.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

