Kids Carnival honors founder of Las Vegas nature sanctuary
Parents and children flocked to the Kids Carnival held Saturday at the Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in honor of the Las Vegas sanctuary’s late founder.
Kids took part in a variety of activities at the carnival, including a scavenger hunt, dime toss, lollipop pull, treasure chest, and a blindfold game. Money raised from the event goes toward the care of animals at the sanctuary.
William Gilcrease, who founded the sanctuary in 1970, died in 2017 at the age of 98.
In a 2017 Review-Journal story after Gilcrease’s death, Sandra Salinas spoke of Gilcrease’s love for animals, especially birds.
“His love for animals is what stood out the most,” she said. “He wanted to teach people to care for animals and become responsible pet owners. He loved every single one of them.”