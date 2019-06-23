Kids Carnival honors founder of Las Vegas nature sanctuary

Parents and children flocked to the Kids Carnival held Saturday at the Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in honor of the Las Vegas sanctuary’s late founder.

Gianna Bertuccini, 7, picks a lollipop as volunteer Carol Bell looks on during the Founder's Day Kids Carnival at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Ryan Burchett with his son Dean, 3, look at a Hahn's macaw during the Founder's Day Kids Carnival at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A blue and gold macaw at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary during the Founder's Day Kids Carnival at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Carol Bell, from left, talks to Gianna Bertuccini, 7, and her cousin Anna Rosenberg with her father Brad Rosenberg, as they pick a lollipop during the Founder's Day Kids Carnival at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteer Marcella Booth, left, helps Jackson Sharpe, 3, with a fishing game, as his mother Danielle and sister Victoria, 5, look on during the Founder's Day Kids Carnival at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Volunteers Richard Booth, from left, and his wife Marcella, assist Evan Albidrez, 5, of Las Vegas, with a fishing game during the Founder's Day Kids Carnival at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Director Bonnie Grafton interacts with Andrew the ostrich at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Kids took part in a variety of activities at the carnival, including a scavenger hunt, dime toss, lollipop pull, treasure chest, and a blindfold game. Money raised from the event goes toward the care of animals at the sanctuary.

William Gilcrease, who founded the sanctuary in 1970, died in 2017 at the age of 98.

In a 2017 Review-Journal story after Gilcrease’s death, Sandra Salinas spoke of Gilcrease’s love for animals, especially birds.

“His love for animals is what stood out the most,” she said. “He wanted to teach people to care for animals and become responsible pet owners. He loved every single one of them.”