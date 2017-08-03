ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Kids embrace teddy bear clinic at Las Vegas hospital

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2017 - 11:07 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2017 - 11:14 pm

Centennial Hills Hospital on Wednesday hosted the Teddy Bear Clinic, an event that was designed to help younger kids know what to expect when they visit the hospital.

Over 600 people attended the event.

