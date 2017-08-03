Kids embrace teddy bear clinic at Las Vegas hospital

Centennial Hills Hospital on Wednesday hosted the Teddy Bear Clinic, an event that was designed to help younger kids know what to expect when they visit the hospital.
Over 600 people attended the event.
