Around 3,000 people attended the Happy Face Foundation’s annual Back to School Fair at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company hugs kids at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Families wait in line at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Diana Jimenz cuts the hair of Abbey Dallman, 3, at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Diana Jimenz cuts the hair of Abbey Dallman, 3, at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Dr. Ivonne Draughon lets Maddox Sourivong, 6, listen to his heartbeat after he received a free blood pressure reading at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Madeline Guzman, 14, decorates a bookmark at the Children's Museum booth at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Shaving cream and dies to decorate a bookmark at the Children's Museum booth at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Javier Barra, 18, holds his niece Mia Taliercio, 2, as they decorate a bookmark at the Children's Museum booth at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Javier Barra, 18, holds his niece Mia Taliercio, 2, as they decorate a bookmark at the Children's Museum booth at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Javier Barra, 18, holds his niece Mia Taliercio, 2, complete their bookmark at the Children's Museum booth at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Dr. Lubna Anwar examines the teeth of Maria Paula Hahn, 5, at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Aiden Gonzales, 7, left, and his brother Mason Gonzales, 5, right, play with yo-yos they received at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Aiden Gonzales, 7, left, and his brother Mason Gonzales, 5, right, play with yo-yos they received at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Ariel Gonzales, 1, left, and her brother Nathan Gonzales, 3, colors a coloring book they received at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Syedrafick Syed takes a photo of his daughters Shaheen Syedrafick, 7, left, and Afreen Syedrafick, 4, with the Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company dances with kids at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company dances with kids at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company greets kids at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company greets kids at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Incredibear from John's Incredible Pizza Company greets kids at the annual Back to School Fair organized by the Happy Face Foundation at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts, and academic counseling at different booths. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Around 3,000 people attended the Happy Face Foundation’s annual Back to School Fair at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Students received free school supplies as well as free medical exams, hair cuts and academic counseling at different booths.