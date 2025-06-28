Kids get up close and personal with reptiles at Wetlands Park event

Clark County Wetlands Park hosted Discovery Day, a free event with activities for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation while having fun.

A lavender albino California king snake, brought in by LLLReptile and Supply Co., slithers around in its tub during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Wetlands Park in Whitney. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Yoon, an instructor with College of Southern Nevada’s Biological Sciences department, demonstrates how to use a micropipette while manning an activity booth at Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Wetlands Park in Whitney. Micropipettes are used to transfer small and precise samples of liquids. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Buddy the marionette ventures out to greet families attending Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Wetlands Park in Whitney. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isaiah Penney, manager at LLLReptile and Supply Co. in Henderson, lets a boa constrictor snake wrap around his shoulders as he shows several reptiles to guests at Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Wetlands Park in Whitney. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wetlands Park sprawls out across the landscape during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 in Whitney. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children ‘build a wetland” with a sandbox, water, plant life and animal figurines during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Wetlands Park in Whitney. The activity educated children about what kinds of plants, animals and landforms found in wetland environments. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Families line up to play educational games with staff during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Wetlands Park in Whitney. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eli, 4, a Great Basin gopher snake, wraps around Amy Monson’s hand as she shows him to guests at Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Clark County Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley. At around three feet long, Eli is a little over halfway to fully grown, Monson said. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children’s drawings of animals decorate a wall during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Clark County Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave Max dances with a child during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Clark County Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Families attend Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Clark County Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley. The park hosted several activities including live animal encounters, educational booths and games for all ages to play. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Great Basin collared lizard crawls onto a ledge within its tank, greeting attendees of Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Clark County Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley. Great Basin collared lizards are endemic to the Western United States, meaning they live only in that area. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amy Monson, left, holds 4-year-old Eli the Great Basin gopher snake, center, as Maya Mixson, 9, reaches out to gently touch him during Discovery Day on Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Clark County Wetlands Park in the east Las Vegas Valley. Monson has raised Eli since he was a baby. “He thinks I’m mom,” she quipped to those who came up to pet him. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reptiles were petted as delighted shrieks were heard around the Clark County Wetlands Park Nature Center on Saturday.

The center held Discovery Day, a free event with activities for kids to learn about wildlife and conservation while having fun. Despite the brush fire at the east Las Vegas Valley park that broke out Tuesday and was contained by Thursday, the area around the nature center looked largely unaffected and visitors packed the parking lot.

“The event is really to let people know there are still things that you can do in the summer relating to the natural world,” said Crystalaura Jackson, Wetlands Park’s program supervisor.

The first exhibit was all about wildlife. Amy Monson, a recreation assistant at Wetlands Park, was holding a 4-year-old Great Basin gopher snake named Eli for visitors to pet.

The snake climbed Monson’s arm and shoulder leisurely while she educated visitors on the types of wildlife found throughout the park. Groups of kids and adults alike crowded around to pet the reptile.

“It’s so important to have native animals for kids to actually look at and learn about,” she said.

She also had a California king snake, lizards, tarantulas and scorpions on display. Giving safe, controlled encounters helps people not fear the native park species, Monson said.

LLLReptile and Supply, a reptile pet shop, also set up a display in the nature center. The main attraction: a blue tegu lizard. The 3-year-old lizard is not native to North America but pulled crowds around when manager Isaiah Penney brought it out.

“We always do local things around Vegas, especially now that they have had that recent fire,” he said.

Tracy Evans, a Wetlands Park volunteer, brought her family to the event. While there, she had the chance to pet the blue tegu lizard.

“It’s dry and scaly,” she said. “I’m glad I got on its left side because I wasn’t sure how long its tongue is.”

The nature center also had two rooms set up with community resources. Twenty-one organizations set up tables with educational resources and activities.

The table that caught most people’s attention was hosted by the nonprofit rescue Tortoise Group. The group works to stop backyard breeding of Mohave desert tortoises and rehomes captive tortoises.

A volunteer with the group, Isabelle Walter, brought Paco the tortoise with her. She allowed visitors to gently pet his shell as she educated them about tortoises and the group’s work.

“He’s probably about 40 to 50 years old,” she said. “He’s very friendly because he’s been to a lot of these events.”

Clark County Wetlands Park spans about 2,900 acres and is located near where East Tropicana Avenue ends and turns into Broadbent Boulevard.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.