Local Las Vegas

Kids go full speed during Superhero Day at Las Vegas museum

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2018 - 8:35 pm
 

Even with cooler-than-usual temperatures Saturday afternoon, local superheroes put crime fighting on hold to beat the heat for an indoor fashion show.

About 15 children wearing silky capes and and handmade masks strutted across a stage at the Discovery Children’s Museum, flexing their muscles and spinning for the crowd during a Superhero Fashion Show.

One girl wore a purple paper mask, purple flower berets at the end of her braids, and vibrant purple butterfly wings. She spread the wings as she walked on stage, before an audience of about 20 parents.

“My superhero name is Superfly,” said 8-year-old Messiah Pierre, fiddling with her handmade cuffs.

She walked in the fashion show with her 3-year-old sister-turned-princess, Amelia, and 6-year-old brother, Saintil, who was disguised as the Flash.

Hundreds had visited the museum as of 1 p.m. Saturday to design their own superhero costumes, paint paper-plate shields, color comic book coloring pages, and take photos in front of a superhero-themed backdrop with props such as foam Hulk fists and Thor’s hammer. It was all part of Superhero Day at the downtown Las Vegas museum.

The museum also used science to explain powers of superheroes such as Thor, Storm, Superman and Ironman, said Tina Tetter, a learning experience coordinator with the museum.

“The program is designed around four different superheroes’ abilities and how we can look at them scientifically,” Tetter said. “They can dig into what makes them super and learn why they have those powers and what those powers allow them to do.”

Kids made magnetic slime to explore Magneto’s powers, learned about Thor’s ability to create lightning by watching static electricity create an arc in a Van de Graaff generator, and learned about genetic mutations.

“We want to ignite a love of lifelong learning,” Tetter said. “But it’s also just fun. We want to just bring an experience to a family and have them enjoy it together.

“Some families come in and don’t have a costume or have access to superhero things at home, but they can come in and design and entire costume and leave with one,” she added.

Aliana and Amaya Rodriguez, 4-year-old twins, used watercolors to decorate shields. The girls’ favorite superhero is Wonder Woman.

“I like the stars and her bracelets,” Amaya said, gobbing blue paint onto her shield.

The girls’ mom said the girls feel strong when they pretend to be Wonder Woman and Supergirl.

“Girls, show me your arms when you’re a little strong,” Bryn Rodriguez instructed her daughters.

The twins raised their arms halfway and flexed their biceps halfheartedly.

“And what do they look like when you’re a really strong woman?”

They raised their flexed arms over their heads, little muscles bulging, their free hands clutching half-painted shields, one adorned with a rainbow and one with a garden.

Rodriguez said the museum is one of her favorite places to take the girls because it’s fun and educational.

“It’s hard having small children in Las Vegas,” Rodriguez said, helping Amaya add green paint to her very blue garden. “Sometimes it’s too hot and sometimes it’s too cold, but you can always come here.”

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
3 Centennial High School students killed in Calif. crash (Full)
Three Centennial High School students were killed Thursday morning in Southern California when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were enjoying their spring break, according to a family member of one of the victims.
Retail Restroom Sexual Assault Suspect
Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man they said groped a woman in a south Las Vegas Valley restroom. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Mojave Max at Springs Preserve
File footage of Mojave Max at Springs Preserve. (Springs Preserve)
More in Local Las Vegas
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like