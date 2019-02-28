Kids read to shelter dogs during event at Animal Foundation — VIDEO

Kids from local Las Vegas elementary schools took part, Thursday, in a program at the Animal Foundation, where they read books to dogs. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)

The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas hosted its “Reading to the Dogs” event Thursday.

The foundation has been hosting the event for several years. Second and third graders are bused in from local elementary schools to participate in this unique experience.

During the few hours of the field trip, the kids take part in various activities at the foundation, but the main event is when they get to read books to the dogs that are housed there.

Animal Foundation volunteer John Barnes says, “It really helps to relax the dogs, relieves the dogs’ anxiety and it makes them more adoptable.” He added that the event not only helps the kids come out of their shell but also teaches them about empathy toward animals.

