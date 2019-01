Kids in brightly colored snow gear showed off their style and skills during the sixth annual Lil’ Air youth competition at Lee Canyon on Saturday.

Davin Dorsey, 12, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Mali Kress, 5, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Ace Sherman, 11, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Alyssa Hamlen, 12, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Obriella Ojeda, 6, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Rohan Albarec, 10, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Callie Carman, 9, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jace Bean, 7, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Banyan Albarec, 7, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Callie Carman, 9, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Aniya Smith, 10, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Avery Kirk, 5, competes in the sixth annual Lil' Air youth competition at Lee Canyon outside of Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The event marked the culmination of the resort’s January Freerider and Mountaineer youth programs, which teach skills and safety to young snowboarders and skiers.

The Lil’ Air competition drew not only participants from the programs but also other young competitors to the Mount Charleston-area resort.

