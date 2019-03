Jazzmine Schmidt works with her children Louie Schmidt, 3, left, and Boone Schmidt, 5, during an activity to learn about nests and birds during the Nature Tykes program at Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The program incorporates story time, crafts, and exploration for kids through the park. The focus for this day's program was nests and babies, children identified and learned about both. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae