Kitchen fire in Las Vegas residence displaces three

A kitchen fire sent smoke billowing from a home near the Historic Westside neighborhood on Friday morning.

Firefighters battle a blaze at 1904 Leona Street on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)

Fire crews were called about 8:20 a.m. to a fire on the 1900 block of Leona Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The “heavy fire” appeared to have started in the kitchen of the one-story home, the department said. It was reported knocked down about 8:50 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire, the department said. The Red Cross was requested to help an adult and two children who were displaced.

The cause of the fire was unknown, and crews were still at the scene about 9 a.m. Black soot could be seen surrounding a window and the front door.

