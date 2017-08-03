‘Kitten Lady’ to hold kitten fostering workshop in Las Vegas

A professional kitten rescuer has come to Las Vegas to show others how to care for tiny felines.

Hannah Shaw, known on social media as the “Kitten Lady”, is an animal advocate and educator. Shaw travels the country to teach animal shelters and the public how to properly take care of unweaned kittens, which she says are one of the most at-risk groups in shelters to be euthanized.

Shaw is holding a workshop in Las Vegas Thursday night for the public to learn how to foster kittens and ready them for adoption. Attendees will learn how to set up a home for fostering, provide basic care to young kittens, find adopters and more.

Shaw said the biggest misconception about fostering kittens is that people don’t have enough time to properly take care of the felines.

“A kitten that you’re fostering is basically like a tiny jellybean in a bag. You can put them under your desk and have them at work with you,” Shaw said. “Anybody who has time to go have a coffee break or sit on their phone and check their Instagram has time to foster kittens.”

