‘Knock it off,’ Las Vegas judge tells attorneys fighting over items in O.J. Simpson’s estate

In the wake of Simpson’s death in Las Vegas, his estate has been mired in fighting between his children and the administrator of his estate.

Justin Simpson and Arnelle Simpson, children of O.J. Simpson, walk out of the courtroom after hearing regarding the estate of the football star at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, May 29, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A judge had a stern message Thursday for attorneys in O.J. Simpson’s estate case bickering over items such as family photos and a grand piano: “Knock it off.”

In the wake of Simpson’s death at his Las Vegas home last April, his estate has been mired in fighting between his children and the special administrator of his estate. The estate was valued at only about $328,000 in March and made an additional $268,486 at a recent auction, according to court documents.

It has also been hampered by large creditor claims, including $117 million sought by Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, but Goldman’s father won a civil judgment against Simpson in 1997.

Thursday’s hearing was supposed to be a status check on “collaborative decision making,” but it was clear in court that little collaborative decision making had actually taken place.

The piano controversy seemed to particularly bother District Judge Jessica Peterson.

“I’m going to ask a silly question,” she said. “What’s the value of the piano?”

Jack Juan, a lawyer for Simpson’s children, conceded the expense of litigating the piano was likely more than it was actually worth.

“Just knock it off,” the judge replied. “It’s ridiculous. Nobody’s going to get their attorney’s fees back for that.”

She added: “You guys are wasting money. And it’s not benefitting the estate.”

The judge ordered the two sides to go through a settlement conference to try to resolve their disputes. She also questioned whether it was a conflict of interest for lawyer Malcolm LaVergne to be the administrator and the attorney in the case.

LaVergne, who was previously represented by other lawyers, said it wasn’t.

Juan said that before LaVergne became the attorney for the estate, he believed the two sides had reached an agreement.

“Now we go backwards to day one,” Juan said.

He added: “My clients are not comfortable being in a room by themselves with Malcolm.”

LaVergne said after court he has “no clue” why Juan said that. Juan declined to comment.

When Simpson was alive, LaVergne said he was treated like a champion for the family. He said he hasn’t changed but is trying to pursue assets and pay creditors.

“And now, they think I’m the boogeyman, the devil,” he said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.