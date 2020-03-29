Korean war veteran, 86, dies of coronavirus in Las Vegas area

The 86-year-old man was one of four new deaths announced Saturday morning by the Southern Nevada Health Department, bringing the state’s total to 14.

The Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Veteran Services announced Saturday that one of Southern Nevada State Veterans Home residents passed away from coronavirus.

The 86-year-old man was one of four new deaths announced Saturday morning by the Southern Nevada Health Department, bringing the state’s total to 14.

“Our hearts are extremely heavy,” Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine Miller said in a statement. “We mourn the passing of this Navy Korean War veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Veterans Home community and will be deeply missed.”

At the time he was transferred to the hospital the department said he was not presumed to have the virus, but tested positive at the hospital.

The department did not name any additional precautions that would be taken, but said staff continues to follow protocols and guidelines previously laid out.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.