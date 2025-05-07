Lake Mead at historic lows, project will protect boating access

With Lake Mead one-third full and projections foreshadowing a dry future, the National Park Service is taking action to ensure that boating will remain uninterrupted.

Visitors walk onto the Lake Mead Marina in Hemenway Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on May 25, 2022, in Boulder City. The pavement ending above marks the former location of the marina when waters were higher. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Left_Eye_Images

The agency is investing in extending the boat launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor to maintain lake access. That means one launch lane will be open this summer, and visitors can expect longer wait times to launch and retrieve their boats, especially during weekends and holidays, the agency said.

The reservoir’s water levels are expected to dip to about 1,048 feet near the end of 2026, according to the most recent projection of the Bureau of Reclamation, the federal agency tasked with managing water in the West. To date, the lowest level on record was about 1,040 feet in July 2022.

But the park service wants to plan even further into the future, when scientists expect that water will become even scarcer.

“Colorado River Basin water levels are anticipated to fluctuate over the next several years and current projections indicate motorized boating on Lake Mead will be sufficiently managed through at least 2026,” an agency announcement said. “However, the NPS must be prepared to adjust and respond if water levels decline to roughly 1,000 feet.”

The project is part of the agency’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan and Environmental Assessment, which the federal government approved in November 2023 after a public input process.

During construction, fueling up a boat at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor is an option, but rangers recommend gassing up boats before they arrive to avoid congestion. A swimming shoreline next to the ramp will be closed for the duration of the project, as well.

The agency is directing questions about potential effects on service to the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at boatinglakemead.com

Contact Alan Halaly at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.