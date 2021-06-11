90°F
Local Las Vegas

Lake Mead boat launch area closed due to declining water levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2021 - 2:06 pm
Boaters put in and out of the water at the Boulder Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation ...
Boaters put in and out of the water at the Boulder Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Lake Mead boat launch area closed Friday due to declining water levels, the national recreation area confirmed after announcing the move Thursday on Twitter.

Boulder Harbor will no longer be open to boaters because the channel that separates the launch area from the lake is only about 2 ½ feet deep, a level that the park service said is “unfit” to continue to provide safe lake access.

However, nearby Hemenway Harbor reopened Friday after crews installed temporary pipe mats, according to the park service.

Declining water levels on Lake Mead have affected multiple launch ramps this year. For current conditions, visit nps.gov/lake, or click here.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

