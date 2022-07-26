Lake Mead body discovery makes reservoir trend on Twitter

After the National Park Service discovered human remains at Lake Mead, users took to Twitter to speculate on the investigation.

After human remains were found on a beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, the phrase “Lake Mead” began trending on Twitter with over 4,000 tweets from users discussing the discovery and the reservoir’s declining water levels.

Several Twitter users responded to a tweet from the National Park Service’s Lake Mead account about the remains and speculated about possible connections to organized crime.

🚨 Park rangers received a witness report of human remains discovered at Lake Mead on Monday, July 25. Rangers have set a perimeter to recover the remains. The investigation is ongoing; please read the full news article here: https://t.co/GKZSgDrgtm pic.twitter.com/bXe5qmJ2tT — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) July 26, 2022

“The mob can’t be happy about this drought!” a user tweeted.

Twitter users also speculated on whether the remains were related to Jimmy Hoffa, the Teamsters boss who went missing 47 years ago this week.

The investigation of the remains was ongoing Tuesday, and the Clark County coroner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death, according to the park service.

Users also shared NASA satellite photos of Lake Mead’s water levels over past decades.

“Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the U.S. supplies water to millions of people across 7 states, tribal lands,and No. Mexico. It now also provides a stark illustration of climate change and a long-term drought that may be the worst in the U.S. West in 12 centuries.”#NASA pic.twitter.com/K1ds8Jpwn0 — Brett Coughlin (@CoughlinBrett) July 26, 2022

Multiple news outlets circulated the discovery on Twitter, including The Hill, The Guardian and NBC News, garnering global attention for the investigation.

