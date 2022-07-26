92°F
Lake Mead body discovery makes reservoir trend on Twitter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2022 - 11:39 am
 
A WWII-era landing craft used to transport troops or tanks, along with a fish skeleton nearby, ...
A WWII-era landing craft used to transport troops or tanks, along with a fish skeleton nearby, are being revealed on the shoreline near the Lake Mead Marina as the waterline continues to lower at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After human remains were found on a beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, the phrase “Lake Mead” began trending on Twitter with over 4,000 tweets from users discussing the discovery and the reservoir’s declining water levels.

Several Twitter users responded to a tweet from the National Park Service’s Lake Mead account about the remains and speculated about possible connections to organized crime.

“The mob can’t be happy about this drought!” a user tweeted.

Twitter users also speculated on whether the remains were related to Jimmy Hoffa, the Teamsters boss who went missing 47 years ago this week.

The investigation of the remains was ongoing Tuesday, and the Clark County coroner’s office has not yet determined the cause of death, according to the park service.

Users also shared NASA satellite photos of Lake Mead’s water levels over past decades.

Multiple news outlets circulated the discovery on Twitter, including The Hill, The Guardian and NBC News, garnering global attention for the investigation.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

