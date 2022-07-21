89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Lake Mead decline slows to about an inch a day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2022 - 5:01 am
 
Three photos from space of the Overton Arm of Lake Mead in July 2000 (at left), 2021 (middle) a ...
Three photos from space of the Overton Arm of Lake Mead in July 2000 (at left), 2021 (middle) and 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory)
A photo shows Lake Mead in early July 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory)
A photo shows Lake Mead in early July 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory)
A photo shows Lake Mead in 2000. (NASA Earth Observatory)
A photo shows Lake Mead in 2000. (NASA Earth Observatory)
Three photos from space of the Overton Arm of Lake Mead in July 2000 (at left), 2021 (middle) a ...
Three photos from space of the Overton Arm of Lake Mead in July 2000 (at left), 2021 (middle) and 2022. (NASA Earth Observatory)

The spring and summer shrinkage of Lake Mead has drastically slowed, but not stopped.

The depth of the lake was 1,040.99 feet (above sea level) as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, a drop of about three-quarters of a foot over the past week.

Earlier this summer, the lake was dropping 6 to 7 inches a day.

As of Monday, Lake Mead was filled to 27 percent of capacity. One year ago, it was at a depth of 1,067.89 feet.

The largest reservoir in the United States supplies water to some 40 million people across seven states, tribal lands and northern Mexico.

Last month, the Bureau of Reclamation requested water users in the lower Colorado River watershed develop a plan to reduce 2 to 4 million acre feet of water use by mid-August.

Without such cuts, Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Committee in testimony that the lake could soon become “useless.”

Photos taken by NASA provide a stark illustration of climate change and a long-term drought that may be the worst in the West in 12 centuries.

The natural-color images were acquired on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8. The light-colored fringes along the shorelines in 2021 and 2022 are mineralized areas of the lakeshore that were formerly underwater when the reservoir was filled closer to capacity. The phenomenon is often referred to as a “bathtub ring.”

The latest Reclamation projection puts the lake level at 1,026 feet by next July. The bureau admits projections can be off widely.

At full capacity, Lake Mead would be 1,220 feet deep near the dam and would hold 9.3 trillion gallons of water. The lake last approached full capacity in the summers of 1983 and 1999.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
2
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
3
Driver who caused horrific triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
Driver who caused horrific triple-fatal DUI crash draws long prison term
4
NLV officer involved in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
NLV officer involved in murder-suicide was with city for 6 years
5
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fernando Gray Sr. (Aurora Fire Rescue)
Las Vegas hires new fire chief
By / RJ

The Las Vegas City Council approved the hiring of Fernando Gray Sr. to head the Las Vegas Fire Department.

 
Plane crash victim ‘had a dream to fly’
By / RJ

One of the four people killed when two airplanes collided at the North Las Vegas Airport has been identified by family and friends as a Las Vegas Valley real estate agent.