63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Lake Mead human remains identified as fisherman who disappeared in 1998

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2023 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated April 26, 2023 - 4:22 pm
Human skeletal remains were found at Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in ...
Human skeletal remains were found at Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in August 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A diver leaves the water as authorities are assessing what were described as skeletal remains f ...
A diver leaves the water after human skeletal remains were found at Boulder Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in August 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday said that three sets of human skeletal remains found at Lake Mead last summer belonged to a man who disappeared in 1998.

Claude Pensinger, 52, of Las Vegas, disappeared on July 14, 1998, according to the coroner.

A Review-Journal story from July 20, 1998 said Pensinger disappeared from his boat, which was found running in circles on Lake Mead.

“Pensinger was fishing and was last seen just off Boulder Beach,” the story read.

The water depth at the point the boat was found was 181 feet, according to the archived story.

Pensinger’s remains were found by park visitors near the shoreline of Boulder Beach at Lake Mead on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16.

The coroner’s office said Pensinger’s cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Remains had yet to be identified in a high-profile case of a man whose body was found in a barrel last May at Hemenway Harbor, according to the coroner. That man died from a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
2
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
Hail a ride to California: LV-to-LA chauffeur service launches
3
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
4
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
5
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Man fatally struck twice in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run
Man fatally struck twice in northeast Las Vegas hit-and-run
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Mead
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lake Mead
Coroner IDs man fatally shot after entering western valley home
Coroner IDs man fatally shot after entering western valley home