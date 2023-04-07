64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 5:22 pm
 
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday ...
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday ...
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday ...
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday ...
A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman ...
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman ...
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman ...
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April 1, 2023, near Kingma ...
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April 1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman ...
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman ...
A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spring is in full bloom in the Mojave Desert.

Although Southern Nevada, western California and northern Arizona are not getting a superbloom this year, there are still many wildflowers to see in this year’s annual bloom, including vibrant indigo bush, desert sunflower and bright orange California poppy.

Wildflowers across the Mojave are expected to be in full bloom by April to early May in most regions of the desert.

Hot spots for observing (but not walking on) desert wildflowers are near the Willow Beach access road accessible from U.S. 93 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and in Golden Valley near Kingman, Arizona — located about a 100 miles away from Las Vegas.

Other spots to view flowers this season are Death Valley National Park for desert sunflower and gravel ghost, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for strawberry hedgehog and pancake prickly pear cactus blooms, among others.

Remember to only take photos, not flowers.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
2
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
3
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
CARTOONS: Trump just shot himself in the foot
4
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
Historic Westside may see Harlem-themed, 60-story resort
5
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Station Casinos starts demolishing another hotel
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
The Mojave Cactus Bloom Tour
The Mojave Cactus Bloom Tour
Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow
Rain spreads across valley, mountain peaks could get 2 feet of snow
Tracks reopen after train derails in desert near Las Vegas
Tracks reopen after train derails in desert near Las Vegas
Where the spirit dwells: The wonders of Avi Kwa Ame — PHOTOS
Where the spirit dwells: The wonders of Avi Kwa Ame — PHOTOS
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Governor expands weather emergency to 11 counties
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold
Lee Canyon celebrates record snowfall as Las Vegas stays cold