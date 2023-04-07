Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS

Lake Mead and Golden Valley near Kingman are hot spots for seeing this year’s wildflower bloom near Las Vegas.

A variety of flowers bloom above the Colorado River near the Willow Beach access road on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A field of California Poppy blooms in the Golden Valley on Saturday, April 1, 2023, near Kingman. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Spring is in full bloom in the Mojave Desert.

Although Southern Nevada, western California and northern Arizona are not getting a superbloom this year, there are still many wildflowers to see in this year’s annual bloom, including vibrant indigo bush, desert sunflower and bright orange California poppy.

Wildflowers across the Mojave are expected to be in full bloom by April to early May in most regions of the desert.

Hot spots for observing (but not walking on) desert wildflowers are near the Willow Beach access road accessible from U.S. 93 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and in Golden Valley near Kingman, Arizona — located about a 100 miles away from Las Vegas.

Other spots to view flowers this season are Death Valley National Park for desert sunflower and gravel ghost, and Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for strawberry hedgehog and pancake prickly pear cactus blooms, among others.

Remember to only take photos, not flowers.