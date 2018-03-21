Lake Mead rangers cracking down on glass, Styrofoam

Anyone caught by “No Breaks” patrols in the park on Saturday and Sunday can expect to receive a citation and lose their banned items. Violators also could be fined up to $5,000.

Brian Patterson, left, and Amanda Patterson pick up trash at Callville Bay Resort and Marina in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Volunteers pick up trash at Callville Bay Resort and Marina in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alice Johnson, left, and Rick Potter pick up trash at Callville Bay Resort and Marina’s launch ramp in Lake Mead National Recreation Area Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are cracking down on two popular — but prohibited — spring break ingredients: glass bottles and Styrofoam containers.

The National Park Service outlawed glass bottles and plastic foam containers from the recreation area in 2002 to reduce litter and prevent injuries to visitors and wildlife, but the prohibition has been largely ignored.

“Since the ban, we have not seen a substantial reduction in the use of glass and Styrofoam by park visitors,” chief ranger Adam Kelsey said in a written statement. “This continues to present a significant safety and environmental hazard.”

The park will repeat the “No Breaks” patrols May 18-20.

In addition to writing tickets, rangers will educate visitors about “leave no trace” principles and the use of beach-friendly items such as hard plastic containers and coolers and reusable or biodegradable products.

Lake Mead will host a volunteer clean-up in the park on April 7 as part of the Great American Cleanup. For information and to register, email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

