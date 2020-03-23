Lake Mead to close more areas, including beaches and marinas

Starting Monday, all park facilities including restrooms will be closed, along with parking areas, public beaches and picnic areas, marinas, launch ramps and campgrounds.

A view of wildflowers near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced more closures to park operations on Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The park previously announced several closures to specific sites, but with Sunday’s announcement National Park Service officials took the most definitive steps yet to seal off public access to the recreation area.

The release said the park will stay open for people hiking, walking or biking, and the River Mountains Loop trail will stay open.

“Visitors are asked to ‘pack it in and pack it out,’” the release said.

People with boats, trailers or other property inside the park will be given access to the park to pick up their property.

Overnight stays at the park will be stopped after Tuesday, officials said.

