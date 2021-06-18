Lake Mead’s South Cove launch ramp closed ‘until further notice’

While working to “reposition pipe mat” on Monday, a loader slid into the lake when land gave way, the National Park Service said.

South Cove boat launch ramp, near the eastern end of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, is seen in 2015. (National Park Service)

The dock at South Cove boat launch ramp, near the eastern end of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, is seen in September 2007. (National Park Service)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s South Cove launch ramp will be closed “until further notice” after a loader slipped into the lake, the National Park Service said Thursday.

While working to “reposition pipe mat” on Monday, the loader slid into the lake when land gave way, the park service said in a release. The operator of the vehicle evacuated safely, and no one was injured.

There is an alternative launch ramp just south of the area off a dirt road. The park will move the dock to the “primitive launch area” and plans to grade the dirt road.

Larger boats should consider launching at alternate locations, according to the park service.

The park service plans to extend available launch ramps using pipe mats, and it cautioned visitors to expect longer wait times.

Last week, Boulder Harbor’s boat launch area was closed because of declining water levels.

For current conditions, visit nps.gov/lake or click here.

