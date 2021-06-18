Lake Mohave area closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High bacteria levels have forced Lake Mead National Recreation Area to close an area of Lake Mohave to multiple activities.

“Due to concerns over high bacteria levels and potential health impacts, Cottonwood Cove is hereby closed until further notice to swimming, (personal watercraft) use, paddle boarding, and similar activities,” the park announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Cottonwood Cove is located near Searchlight on Lake Mohave.

Park Chief of Staff Greg Hauburger said officials plan to re-test the water on Monday and expect to get results on Tuesday.

It’s hard to say how long the issue will last because it depends on weather conditions and water movement, Hauburger said. However, projected winds in coming days are favorable for the problem to dissipate quickly, he said.

Boaters may still launch at Cottonwood Cove, he said.

