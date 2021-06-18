110°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Lake Mohave area closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2021 - 6:05 pm
 
Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lake Mohave (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High bacteria levels have forced Lake Mead National Recreation Area to close an area of Lake Mohave to multiple activities.

“Due to concerns over high bacteria levels and potential health impacts, Cottonwood Cove is hereby closed until further notice to swimming, (personal watercraft) use, paddle boarding, and similar activities,” the park announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter.

Cottonwood Cove is located near Searchlight on Lake Mohave.

Park Chief of Staff Greg Hauburger said officials plan to re-test the water on Monday and expect to get results on Tuesday.

It’s hard to say how long the issue will last because it depends on weather conditions and water movement, Hauburger said. However, projected winds in coming days are favorable for the problem to dissipate quickly, he said.

Boaters may still launch at Cottonwood Cove, he said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar @reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M
Summerlin home owned by Carlos Santana on the market for nearly $3M
4
LETTER: Rep. Ilhan Omar hates her adopted country
LETTER: Rep. Ilhan Omar hates her adopted country
5
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
Las Vegas breaks daily mark in 2nd straight day of record heat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST