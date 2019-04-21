Lanterns light up Sunset Park in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Lanterns gather near the lake edge as strong wings push them back during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns are pushed into the lake as strong winds kept them near the shore during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns float across the lake during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants gather at the lake edge to launch their lanterns during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vincent Rinaldi and Saraswati Queen Goddess join others in ordering food truck tacos during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns are decorated before the launch during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A participant makes her way to the lake with a lantern during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Strong winds didn't deter many from creating and launching their lanterns during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns stream about the lake in strong wind during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A couple look out over the lake as launching time nears during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

James Shoung looks on as Jennifer Nquyen constructs her lantern during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jaiden Hammett, 10, is covered up for a quick nap before the floating starts during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participant Sherry Markle reflects over the lake before floating starts during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Local performer Elmer Abapo sings for the crowd as they prepare their lanterns for floating during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns gather near the shore during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants stream down to the lake to launch lanterns during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns float across the pond as people watch during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Justin Avila and Alexis Sutherland wait for the lantern launching to being during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The first wave of lantern makes it to the water during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Charlotte Fox and friends decorate their lanterns during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lanterns are ready for floating during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A participant creates a message on his paper lantern during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hundreds of lanterns illuminated the night sky Saturday during the Water Lantern Festival at Sunset Park.

Participants penned messages of love, hope, happiness and healing on personal lanterns before launching them onto the water at the lake at the park.

The Water Lantern Festival, based in Logan, Utah, began in 2018 with events in 34 cities. This year, more than 100 events are planned across the U.S. and Canada, according to its website.

A March 27 release highlighted the festival’s recent accolade: being named as the nation’s Best Cultural Festival by USA Today and 10Best.com.

“Our team works very hard to create an incredible experience for our guests, where people from all walks of life come together to share a uniquely emotional and memorable community experience,” co-founder Mike Schaefer said in the release. “It’s fantastic to share this positive experience with everyone.”