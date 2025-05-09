Large fire burning near Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

The blaze had erupted near West Twain Avenue and South Highland Drive, near Interstate 15 and the Strip.

A fire burns near West Twain Avenue and South Highland Drive on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters put out a fire near West Twain Avenue and South Highland Drive on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke from a fire near West Twain Avenue and South Highland Drive carries over to the Strip Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters battled a blaze that sent up a large plume of smoke near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

The fire had erupted near West Twain Avenue and South Highland Drive, which is close to Interstate 15 and the Strip.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire, which appeared to have been burning at a building in the area.

By about 12:15 a.m. Friday, the fire seemed mostly contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@review-journal.com.