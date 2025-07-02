‘Large number’ of farm animals die in Las Vegas fire

A “large number” of farm animals died in a large fire in the northeast valley.

The multi-structure fire happened at 4:40 p.m. at 3084 North Nellis Boulevard, in the area known as Nellis Farms, the Clark County Fire Department said.

In a statement, the CCFD said firefighters “found a partially involved structure fire, with flames rapidly spreading to nearby vehicles and utility trailers due to high winds. Firefighters immediately deployed hand lines to suppress the fire and prevent further spread. A primary search of nearby structures was conducted to confirm no civilians were inside or in harm’s way. The fire was brought under control within three minutes.”

The CCFD said “tragically, a large number of farm animals are believed to have perished in the fire. Clark County Animal Control responded to the scene to provide support and assistance.

There have been no reported injuries to civilians or fire personnel. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no official damage estimate has been determined at this time.”

A powerful wind storm swept through the area in the afternoon.

CCFD said the response included six engines, three truck companies, four rescues, two battalion chiefs, and one air resource unit from the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.