‘Largest of its kind’: New 24-court pickleball complex coming to Las Vegas

Local pickleball aficionados who regularly encounter packed courts across the valley will find some relief in early 2027, when the city of Las Vegas is slated to inaugurate a couple dozen new courts.

People gather to listen in during a groundbreaking ceremony for a mega pickleball courts project at Wayne Bunker Park on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Deputy City Manager Rosa Cortez speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony

Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske of Ward 4 speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony

Deputy City Manager Rosa Cortez, Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske and APCO Construction's Brandon Sylva turn over a shovel of dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony

A new 24-court complex will be located at Wayne Bunker Park in northwest Las Vegas, where city officials hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday afternoon.

“It’s the largest of its kind in the city of Las Vegas, and it’s going to provide space for recreational use, tournaments, events and so much more,” Deputy City Manager Rosa Cortez said.

Incidentally, the gusty, chilly conditions Thursday wouldn’t be ideal for a pickleball session.

The weather, however, didn’t stop a couple of dozen of residents from showing up to the event.

Cheering erupted when officials dug shovels into a pile of dirt.

Excitement but also concern from some neighbors

A bulwark in local pickleball circles expressed excitement about the courts in his neighborhood.

Augie Costanzo, with the Sun City Pickleball Club, said his group struggled to find room to accommodate a Toys for Tots pickleball event he organized recently.

“We didn’t have the amount of courts you’re gonna have here,” said the 82-year-old man. “We had to turn away players because we didn’t have enough to bring all the people in.”

Added Costanzo: “This is amazing. This is what we need.”

The complex was made possible through a $12 million grant from the Bureau of Land Management, which also provided a few acres of land.

As the City Council was set to approve the grant in 2023, a group of neighborhood residents pushed back.

They said they weren’t opposed to the sport, but rather expressed concern about the constant noise of pickleballs pinging against paddles.

The “world class” facility will include lighting, shade, seating, parking and landscaping, Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske said.

To address concerns about loudness, the city commissioned a noise study, she said. Meters used during the research will again be deployed after the courts open, allowing the city to adjust its mitigation efforts.

“If we need to do more sound attenuation, we will,” Allen-Palenske said.

Furthermore, a large fence around the perimeter will serve as a buffer between the courts and the residential neighborhood, she added.

‘We need them in the area’

Pickleball has become a global phenomenon in recent years, regularly described as one of the fastest-growing recreational activities.

It’s no different in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We need them in the area, we need them in the city,” Allen-Palenske said about the courts. “And I hope it will meet the need. I think that the need will continue to grow.”

The city inaugurated four new courts in Lorenzi Park earlier this week, bringing the current total of Las Vegas-operated courts to 35.

Allen-Palenske said she and Councilwoman Nancy Brune partake in the sport, which also is popular among seniors.

“This is a great sport, it’s relatively low-impact,” she said. “It’s also a social game. You talk to your opponents … and it’s a beautiful combination of sports and leisure at the same time.”

Costanzo agreed.

He said he’s met hundreds of new friends over the past five years.

“It’s very good for exercise, and it’s not strenuous,” Costanzo added.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.