Las Vegans denounce hate in wake of deadly Charlottesville rally

Jolie Brislin believes events like the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, can happen anywhere, even Las Vegas.

Rescue personnel help injured people after a car ran into a large group of protesters after a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

State Police in riot gear guard Lee Park after a white nationalist demonstration was declared illegal and the park was cleared in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Hundreds of people chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday after violence erupted at the white nationalist rally. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, James Alex Fields Jr., second from left, holds a black shield in Charlottesville, Va., where a white supremacist rally took place. Fields was later charged with second-degree murder and other counts after authorities say he plowed a car into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally. (Alan Goffinski via AP)

White nationalist demonstrators guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

“We need to continue to stay vigilant — to say that this has no place in this community,” said Brislin, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League in Las Vegas.

On UNLV’s campus Monday morning, some students felt shaken by Saturday’s deadly rally, where 20-year-old Ohio resident James Alex Fields Jr. allegedly drove into a crowd of protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 people were injured in the attack.

Fields reportedly is a Nazi sympathizer.

Evan McKinney, an incoming UNLV student and a member of the Air Force, said he is “very concerned” people were rallying for white nationalism and neo-Nazism.

“It stands against our union and stands against what our country is founded on,” said McKinney, 27. “It’s really scary for me as a black man. It’s horrific seeing the atrocities.”

UNLV student Jonathan Earnest said he’s at a loss for words.

“Almost in a sense, they’re glorifying Hitler,” said Earnest, 25. “That’s not what we need to be going towards. We need to be unifying, not dividing.”

Stand against hate

Nevada may be more impervious to such an attack, however. Local and state leaders have strongly denounced the actions of the hate groups that participated in the rally, showing that state leaders are quick to take a stand against hate, Brislin said.

“Our elected officials came out with very strong and stern statements,” she said. “From our governor to our senators to our state Assembly to city council — they came out in denouncing this right away, and that shows how strong we are as a state.”

Just as the condemnation has come from the top down at the local level, the national ADL is looking to President Donald Trump to develop a comprehensive plan of action against racist groups.

“We must continue to name the haters by who they are — the alt-right, the neo-Nazis,” Brislin said. “We need to continue to call them by their name.”

Four hate groups operate in Nevada, with three based in Las Vegas, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The ADL, with a mission to stop the defamation of Jewish people, has documented 12 anti-Semitic incidents this year in Southern Nevada. That is double the amount at the same time last year, Brislin said.

The incidents run the gamut, Brislin said, from vandalism to harassment of children on the schoolyard to cyberbullying, although the ADL has been unable to trace the actions to any specific hate group.

Nonetheless, education is key to ending it, she said, so the ADL is providing teachers with lesson plans on how to talk about hate crimes.

“It’s a road map on how to have the conversation,” Brislin said. “When we’re sitting at the dinner table and children bring this up, how do you have a conversation centered around hate, but also have a positive takeaway from it?”

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.