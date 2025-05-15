4-year-old critically injured after ‘darting’ into busy Las Vegas road

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition after “darting” into a busy road and getting struck by a passing vehicle, police said.

Alcohol will be allowed at debut of new downtown Las Vegas hotel

A 4-year-old boy was in critical condition Wednesday night after “darting” into a busy road and getting struck by a passing vehicle, police said.

The crash happened at 6:22 p.m. at the intersection of West Lake Mead Boulevard and Jeanne Drive.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said a “2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor was traveling westbound on Lake Mead, approaching the intersection of Jeanne in the right of two travel lanes. A lone juvenile was running on the roadway on Jeanne. The male juvenile then darted into Lake Mead. A collision occurred when the front right of the Mitsubishi struck the juvenile, projecting him in a northeast direction.”

The juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the Mitsubishi remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.