Las Vegas 4th in world for most hangover-related Instagram posts

Las Vegas ranks number four worldwide for the most hangover-related Instagram posts, and Nevada lands at number three for the most in America, according to a study by Detox.net.

(Thinkstock)

After a night out in Sin City, one might wake up to a throbbing headache, severe dehydration, and a gut-wrenching stomachache. Those suffering from severe hangovers in the morning might look for any sort of remedy.

But they also might post about it on social media.

The website performed a text analysis of geotagged posts with relevant hashtags, such as #hangover, #hungover, #stilldrunk, #hairofthedog, #hangoverface, and #hangovercure. After filtering the posts by geotagged coordinates, the website was able to develop a list of the most posts per state and city and used United States census data to determine per 100,000 population.

Other states that garnered the most hangover posts were Oregon, New York, Massachusetts and Virginia.

