Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, April 28th — VIDEO

• A 26-year-old woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas. No arrests have been made.

• A small plane went off the runway at the Jean airport. Three people were on board.

• About 2,000 tropical fish were rescued after a truck caught fire on Highway 95. The cause of the fire is unclear.

• A dome theater has opened at Container Park downtown. The attraction offers five shows with tickets starting at $5.

• Joyce Helens has been named president of Great Basin College. She starts August 1.

• A ‘Walking Dead’ zombie attraction will open on Fremont Street in July. Planning remains in the early stages.