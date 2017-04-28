ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, April 28th — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2017 - 3:19 pm
 

A 26-year-old woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas. No arrests have been made.

A small plane went off the runway at the Jean airport. Three people were on board.

About 2,000 tropical fish were rescued after a truck caught fire on Highway 95. The cause of the fire is unclear.

A dome theater has opened at Container Park downtown. The attraction offers five shows with tickets starting at $5.

Joyce Helens has been named president of Great Basin College. She starts August 1.

A ‘Walking Dead’ zombie attraction will open on Fremont Street in July. Planning remains in the early stages.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like