ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, July 14 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2017 - 3:59 pm
 

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Nevada August 26. He’ll be the keynote speaker for the Basque Fry in Gardnerville. The event is hosted by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is expected to run for governor.

A 4-year-old is dead after being hit by a car in Kingman. Authorities say Dustyn Carley entered the road on a scooter from between two parked cars.

The homeless population in southern Nevada has grown slightly over last year. Around 6,500 people were counted in the latest homeless census, an increase of nearly 300 people.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like