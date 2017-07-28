Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, July 28 — VIDEO

A North Las Vegas doctor is sentenced to seven days of jail for kissing and groping patients. Judge Richard Scotti is letting Dr. Jorge Burgos serve his sentence on weekends so as not to interfere with his medical practice.

You can trade a case of bottled water for a free cheese pizza this weekend. Metro Pizza aims to donate the water to local charities. They plan to repeat the drive every summer.

A deal could be in the works for the acquisition of the 63-story Fontainebleau. MGM CEO Jim Murren says he’s hearing quote “really strong chatter” about a hotel other than MGM getting the property

The Las Vegas Monorail has bought a chunk of land near the southern end of the Strip. It could be for an extended route to Mandalay Bay. That would allow riders to walk to the Raiders stadium.

Links of London has opened at Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. It’s the company’s first U.S. boutique outside New York.