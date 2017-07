A building on the closed Moulin Rouge Hotel property caught fire today. There were no injuries. The cause remains under investigation.

Vehicle crashes and fatalities are up in Clark County and Nevada. There were 106 crashes reported in the county during the first half of 2017. That’s a more than eight percent increase.

The Neon Museum plans to offer hot yoga sessions. The hour-long classes will take place outside in 100 degree heat. The first session is July 19.