Las Vegas afternoon update for Friday, May 12th — VIDEO

• A judge has set a $350,000 bail for a man accused of the one punch that killed a father of five. 27-year-old James Beach was charged with murder in the incident outside of the Vanguard Lounge downtown. A prosecutor had requested a $1 million bail.

• A man accused of fatally shooting a bus passenger on the Strip in March has been found incompetent to stand trial. 55-year-old Roland Bueno Cardenas faces charges including open murder with a deadly weapon. A judge ordered him sent to a state mental health facility in Las Vegas.

• A resident was shot during a home invasion in northwest Las Vegas. Police say two people with guns entered a home near Lone Mountain Road and Torrey Pines Drive. The resident confronted the pair and was shot in the torso. Their condition is unknown.

• A North Las Vegas sports book has been robbed twice in three weeks. Police say the Aliante was struck by armed robbers on April 17 and May 8. No arrests have been made.