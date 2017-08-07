Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, Aug. 7 — VIDEO

An employee at Fremont Middle School in Las Vegas died of tuberculosis in mid-July.

An employee at Fremont Middle School died of tuberculosis in mid-July. Officials say she may have exposed more than 100 people to the disease. CCSD has not confirmed the woman’s name or title. The health district says more than 100 people have already been screened.

Faraday Future is moving out of Nevada for now. The company has signed a lease on a manufacturing facility in California.

Anthem is leaving Nevada’s health insurance exchange. Starting in 2018, the state’s rural counties will be left without any options on the exchange.

Paid self-parking starts at the Wynn and Encore resorts this week. The first hour is free; after that prices range between $7 and $15 dollars. People who lose their tickets will be required to pay $30.