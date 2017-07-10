ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, July 10 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2017 - 1:49 pm
 

Faraday Future is abandoning plans for a billion-dollar electric car factory near Las Vegas. Instead, the company is looking for an existing building one-third the size in Nevada or California. That will help it start production more quickly and cheaply than starting a factory from scratch.

A police barricade this morning in which a man was holding two young children has ended. The kids were 5 months and 3 years old. The children were uninjured and the man was arrested.

A northwest Arizona man has been flown to Las Vegas after accidentally shooting himself in the groin this morning. The 19-year-old was driving on Highway 95 and reportedly had the gun unsecured in the front of his pants when it discharged. The incident remains under investigation.

 

TOP NEWS
