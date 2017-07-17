ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, July 17 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2017 - 1:52 pm
 

A threatening letter was left at the Las Vegas office of Senator Dean Heller. Police won’t say what was in the letter. They were notified after a burglary alarm went off but determined a burglary did not occur.

If you’re driving from Las Vegas to Hoover Dam, you’ll get to zoom along two miles of the new Interstate 11 by the end of this month. Vehicles will get to use a new 600-foot-long flyover bridge. However, it’s not open for northbound drivers yet.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Nevada National Security Site this morning. That’s about 33 miles southeast of Yucca Mountain. No injuries or damage were reported.

UNLV’s medical school starts its first classes today. The first class includes 60 students.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like