ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, July 24 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 4:05 pm
 

A vintage military plane has crashed. It happened near Henderson Executive Airport. The pilot, who was the only person on board, survived with minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A man accused of being a fake doctor hanged himself at the county jail. Rick David Van Thiel was awaiting trial in January. He claimed he could cure HIV and cancer. Records show he was working out of a trailer. Authorities say as many as three people who sought treatment from him died.

A woman’s body was found in the desert near Lake Mead. A helicopter tour company reported a car parked in the same spot for a few days. The incident is under investigation.

The Golden Knights’ practice facility now has a name. The hockey team headquarters will be called City National Arena. The facility is expected to open next month.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like