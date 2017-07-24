Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, July 24 — VIDEO

A vintage military plane has crashed. It happened near Henderson Executive Airport. The pilot, who was the only person on board, survived with minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A man accused of being a fake doctor hanged himself at the county jail. Rick David Van Thiel was awaiting trial in January. He claimed he could cure HIV and cancer. Records show he was working out of a trailer. Authorities say as many as three people who sought treatment from him died.

A woman’s body was found in the desert near Lake Mead. A helicopter tour company reported a car parked in the same spot for a few days. The incident is under investigation.

The Golden Knights’ practice facility now has a name. The hockey team headquarters will be called City National Arena. The facility is expected to open next month.