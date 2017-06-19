ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, June 19 — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 1:02 pm
 

• A 34-year-old man died at the Electric Daisy Carnival, the Clark County coroner says. Michael Morse died early Saturday morning during the festival’s first show. The coroner’s office has not yet said how Morse died.

• The city of Las Vegas is starting a new online store to sell official city swag. The city says that if it takes off, they might look at having actual retail locations. The city will get a 20 percent cut of everything that’s sold at vegasstore.vegas.

• And the city council plans to vote on new rules for short-term rentals. The city would get more oversight and create a more rigorous approval process. They’re scheduled to take up the issue on Wednesday.

